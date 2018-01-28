Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Shatta Wale and Zylofon boss is getting the internet talking


Shatta Wale Ghana's dancehall king hangs out with new management

  Published:

Shatta Wale and Zylofon media boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, captured in latest video having a good time together

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale is the new kid signed to the Zylofon block.

The artist was spotted with the CEO of Zylofon media Nana Appiah at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra during the fight between Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe, aand Argentine boxer Fernando Saucedo, last night.

The ‘Forgetti’ hit maker is captured wearing his recently acquired multi-colored hairstyle and he looked very relaxed.

Audience inside the boxing arena appeared excited seeing the dancehall king and those who sat far from where he stood had to get up or stretch their necks to catch a glimpse.

