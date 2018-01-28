news

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale is the new kid signed to the Zylofon block.

The artist was spotted with the CEO of Zylofon media Nana Appiah at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra during the fight between Ghanaian boxer Emmanuel Tagoe, aand Argentine boxer Fernando Saucedo, last night.

The ‘Forgetti’ hit maker is captured wearing his recently acquired multi-colored hairstyle and he looked very relaxed.

Audience inside the boxing arena appeared excited seeing the dancehall king and those who sat far from where he stood had to get up or stretch their necks to catch a glimpse.

Find the video below