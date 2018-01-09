Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Shatta Wale :  Famously controversial Ghanaian singer finally gets statue that captures his ''hotness''


Shatta Wale Famously controversial Ghanaian singer finally gets statue that captures his ''hotness''

  • Published:

A statue of Shatta Wale has popped up on social media

play

Controversial Ghanaian act Shatta Wale seems to be the new kid on the statue block.

While we’re in the process of tearing down this country’s footballers' monuments, we may as well be watching out for the singers too.

A statue of Shatta Wale has popped up on social media although the artist is yet to finish.

From Michael Essien to Asamoah Gyan, these abominations not only sully the legacies of their subjects, but also scare the daylights out of anyone in their general vicinity.

play

 

The greatest sculptural sin, however, came earlier this year when a statue of Michael Essien turned the athlete’s sharp into something else.

play

 

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Most Dangerous Check out the top 8 SCARIEST towns in Ghanabullet
2 Tanzania Government bans posting of nude photos on social media by...bullet
3 Alhaji Bature Iddrissu 8 facts about strokebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lifestyle This is why you should not carry parcels for strangers when you're traveling abroad[Video]
Sarkodie and his daughter
Get them These are the 5 successful things the rich in Ghana do before going to sleep
Benjamin Kontoh This Ghanaian tailor is making waves in China's bespoke market
null
Lifestyle Virgin Atlantic is offering a full refund on flights booked today if it can't cure a passenger's fear of flying