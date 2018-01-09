news

Controversial Ghanaian act Shatta Wale seems to be the new kid on the statue block.

While we’re in the process of tearing down this country’s footballers' monuments, we may as well be watching out for the singers too.

A statue of Shatta Wale has popped up on social media although the artist is yet to finish.

From Michael Essien to Asamoah Gyan, these abominations not only sully the legacies of their subjects, but also scare the daylights out of anyone in their general vicinity.

The greatest sculptural sin, however, came earlier this year when a statue of Michael Essien turned the athlete’s sharp into something else.