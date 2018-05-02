Shatta Wale's romance with Shatta Michy is coded, complicated

news

Ghanaian top singer, Shatta Wale has disclosed that his relationship with Diamond Michelle Gbagonah aka Shatta Michy is complicated and coded.

The singer told a radio show host, Andy Dosty that the relationship he enjoys with Shatta Michy is a bit coded.

When queried about the exact meaning of the terms he used in qualifying the current status of their relationship, Shatta Wale said, "It is a bit coded and complicated to me. I just want to take it on the low.”

The perceived crack

There has been rumours that the pair are having a rough time in their relationship, which has produced a son.

It is believed that the entertainers have been exchanging indirect jabs at each other on social media and that the two are on the brink of a break-up.

While concerned fans of the entertainers have denied the perceived crack in their relationship, it is being rumoured that Shatta Wale is allegedly enjoying a fresh romance with upcoming musician.

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy are one pair that have enjoyed so much accolades from fans and the entertainers have consistently wowed fans with their superlative and flirtatious stage performances as a duo.