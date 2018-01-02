news

There are many things a person expects to see when walking through Nima, a slum located just in the middle of Ghana's capital, Accra.

Well, the slum can boast of an elite bilingual private school although not attended by the kids in the slum.

READ ALSO: Inside the most expensive kindergarten in Ghana that costs $22,795 a year

In Nima, as in many of Africa’s slums, has overcrowded population lives in precarious circumstances, occupying substandard housing structures with few, if any, public services to rely upon. The hallmarks of a slum are everywhere, from the tangles of small shacks to the abundance of dust and debris.

Children living in the slum face barriers to accessing and remaining in school that are accentuated by very low family incomes, poor infrastructure and high population density.

READ ALSO:These are the super expensive private high schools where Africa’s elite send their kids

The town is popular because of its market – the Nima market.

However, the middle of this slum has one of Accra's most expensive private schools which runs a bilingual curriculum; German Swiss International School. The school is exclusive the rich in those poor kids in the slum will not under any circumstance afford to pay if not under a scholarship of a sort.

German Swiss International School was founded in Accra at the beginning of 1966.

Here is an inside view of the bilingual school.