German Swiss International School :  Inside the bourgeoisie school located in the heart of Accra's biggest slum


German Swiss International School Inside the bourgeoisie school located in the heart of Accra's biggest slum

The slum can boast of an elite bilingual private school although not attended by the kids in the slum.

There are many things a person expects to see when walking through Nima, a slum located just in the middle of Ghana's capital, Accra.

Well, the slum can boast of an elite bilingual private school although not attended by the kids in the slum.

In Nima, as in many of Africa’s slums, has overcrowded population lives in precarious circumstances, occupying substandard housing structures with few, if any, public services to rely upon. The hallmarks of a slum are everywhere, from the tangles of small shacks to the abundance of dust and debris.

Children living in the slum face barriers to accessing and remaining in school that are accentuated by very low family incomes, poor infrastructure and high population density.

The town is popular because of its market – the Nima market.

However, the middle of this slum has one of Accra's most expensive private schools which runs a bilingual curriculum; German Swiss International School. The school is exclusive the rich in those poor kids in the slum will not under any circumstance afford to pay if not under a scholarship of a sort.

German Swiss International School was founded in Accra at the beginning of 1966.

