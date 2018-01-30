Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This is the number one reason why people die young in each country


Heart disease is the leading cause of deaths around the world

Lifestyle related diseases claims more lives

Aside from natural cause of death around the world, there are some common types of diseases and occurrences that account for the lost of lives.

Available data from the Global Burden of Disease study shows a map of the leading cause of lives by countries.

Ischaemic heart disease (coronary artery disease) is the leading cause of deaths in many of the countries around the world. The disease accounted for nearly 9 million deaths every year. It is caused by a build-up of fatty deposits on the wall of the arteries, usually attributed to lifestyle choices or other conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

In many lower income earning countries, malaria, diarrhoea, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, are the leading cause of deaths.

Diarrhoeal diseases, including cholera and dysentery, are another leading cause of mortality, particularly in developing countries. 

The leading non- disease cause of death is road accidents and resulting injuries, and violence resulting from terrorism, wars and violent clashes, especially during politically uprisings.

Progress has however been made in reducing child mortality cases around the globe.

