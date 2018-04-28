news

You are not wrong to say their positions are not elective. Apparently they have a spectacular touch when it comes to they been vocal. Some of them have even end up being more popular than their husbands since they are considered the voice of reason when their better halves go off course.

They have weighed in from various angles; pushing for women’s rights to running major campaigns against maternal deaths and many other community-based projects etc. Some of them have equal almost always found themselves on the wrong side of things.

Here are some of the top African first ladies making international headlines.

Janet Museveni



Janet Museveni has been the Ugandan First Lady since January 1986 when her husband Yoweri Museveni assumed office. Aside from her role as the First Lady, Janet has also served in various positions, including the Minister of Education and Sports, Minister of Karamoja Affairs, and the Member of Parliament for Ruhaama County.

The 69-year-old First Lady is known to make controversial remarks especially when addressing government critics. In 2016, Janet is alleged to have made some bizarre comments about the LGBT community while addressing a church congregation in Kampala. She reportedly said that “if cows did not practice homosexuality, how could we, the human beings, start arguing over homosexuality”.

Janet, who currently serves as the Minister of Education and Sports, made headlines earlier this year after she issued a directive ordering all head teachers in public schools across the country to provide students with President Museveni’s autobiography titled “Sowing the Mustard Seed”. Local activists faulted the directive saying it was a plan by the First Lady to manipulate and indoctrinate the youth.

Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari is the current First Lady of Nigeria and wife of the mysterious President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, who assumed office in 2015. Aisha is a staunch advocate of women’s and children rights. She is also one of the prominent Nigerians who have publicly criticized homosexuality.

But her most recent controversy happened last year when she openly criticized her husband’s style of leadership during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Mrs. Buhari allegedly expressed her doubts about voting for President Buhari if he ran for a second term in 2019. She claimed that the government has been hijacked by a few individuals who are behind all public appointments.

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco

Considered one of the world’s top 10 most beautiful first ladies, Princess Lalla Salma adds a gracious touch to being first lady in Morocco. Upon tying the knot with the North African nation’s king, Salma was honoured with the title of “Lalla”, a traditional name given to women in high society and royalty. Salma is the first wife of a Moroccan king to be given a royal title.