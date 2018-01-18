Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These African millionaires pastors are living like superstars


There has been great controversy over the recent boom of megachurch pastors and the wealth they have been able to accumulate with the rise of their church.

 Many of them preach a message of prosperity that tells listeners that God wants them to be rich and it looks like they all practice what they preach.

They make six figure salaries and live in million dollar mansions. Here is a list of pastors that live celebrity lifestyles.

 

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) in London apparently lives in a £1.1m rent-free mansion in Romford, Essex.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

This South African based Malawian pastor is surely living the lifestyle of the rich and famous. And yeah, he’s one of the richest men in Malawi. Check out the 2016 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge his wife bought for him as a pre 30 wedding anniversary gift.

Pastor Alex Omokudu

Based in the United Kingdom, Pastor Alex Omokudu caused controversy some years back when he sold blackcurrant cordial and olive oil as cure for cancer and HIV.

play Pastor Alex Omokudu’s £2m mansion in Hornchurch, Essex. — Photo Credit: Nick Obank – The Sun

 

 

Prophet Uebert Angel

This UK based Zimbabwean pastor is well known for his taste for the finest things in life.

 

Pastor Chris Okotie

Splashing a few bucks on a new Rolls Royce Phantom shouldn’t be a big deal for this millionaire Nigerian pastor.

