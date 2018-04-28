news

The hip-hop and rap culture have seeped into the African terrain. Over the years some great musicians from the continent have put Africa on the global market with their unique skills and fusion of African languages and culture into their rap.

It is common now to see African hip-hop artistes deliver heavy punchlines on dope beats in their native languages instead of trying to sound foreign with the English language.

Today we celebrate four of such amazing talents who have won my heart with their lyrical skills and artistry in the hip-hop scene in Africa.

AKA

South African rapper AKA has opened for Kanye West, Snoop Lion, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar in their South African tours.

He won Best Street Urban Music Album and Male Artist of the Year awards at the 18th South African Music Awards, the South African equivalent to the Grammys.

Sarkodie

Ghanaian hip hop and hip life recording artist Sarkodie won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2012 BET Awards.

He is a proponent of the Azonto genre and dance. Makye, Rapperholic and Sarkology are his popular studio albums. Sarkodie often raps in his native language Twi.

Michael Owusu Addo a.k.a Sarkodie. In 2015, Sarkodie was named by the Guardian as one of the top five hip-hop acts on the African continent.

Khaligraph Jones

Brian Ouko Robert better known by his stage name as Khaligraph Jones is a Kenyan hip hop artiste. Jones started in the Kenyan entertainment scene way back in 2009 after he won the Kenyan Edition of the Channel O Emcee Africa competitions at the age of 19. He has gone on to cement his place as one of the best rappers on the continent with deep flows in English.

M.I

Mr Incredible has blessed us with some of the best rap songs to come out of Africa. Born Jude Abaga, M.I has won the hearts of hip-hop fans all over the world and has won several awards locally and internationally to back his art. His impressive flows and play with words are a few of the reasons why he ranks so high in African rap music. Some of his hit songs include “Everything”, “Wild, Wild West” and “Number 1