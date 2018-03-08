Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These are the 5 leaders in the self-driving-car race (GOOG, GOOGL, GM, F)


Lifestyle These are the 5 leaders in the self-driving-car race (GOOG, GOOGL, GM, F)

  • Published:

GM

Tech companies and auto companies are all racing to be the first to roll out self-driving cars onto the road.

The stakes are high for everyone involved. The self-driving revolution and the prevalence of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft threatens to reduce individual car ownership, which would eat into a sizable piece of automakers' core business.

Meanwhile, tech companies are jockeying for a piece of the self-driving-car market, which Apple CEO Tim Cook dubbed "the mother of all AI projects." These companies are all looking to deploy self-driving cars as part of a commercial ride-hailing service that would operate similarly to how Uber and Lyft do now.

In a new free report, BI Intelligence — Business Insider's premium research service — takes an in-depth look at the most expansive self-driving-car tests taking place in the US, and offers insights on the leaders in the self-driving-car race.

To get your copy of this free report, click here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle Meet the 21st century filthy rich kings of Africabullet
2 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet
3 Fashion Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia approach politics with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Gustav Witzøe, who still runs the company, said that the family had "long discussions" over the decision to put a 19 year old in charge of the company's shares. "There are pluses and minuses," he reportedly said. "It can affect you in many ways, good and bad. It could affect relationships with friends."
Lifestyle The insane life of Norwegian salmon heir Gustav Magnar Witzøe, the third youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 24
Purple is the colour for 2018 International Women’s Day
Lifestyle Purple is the colour for 2018 International Women’s Day
27-year-old Evan Spiegl is worth $4.1 billion (£3 billion).
Lifestyle The 5 youngest billionaires in the world in 2018
15. Ireland. Considered to be a conservative society, Ireland scored poorly on progression at just 3.6, and its income equality came in at just 3.6 — but its human rights score (8.1) helped it move up the ranks.
Lifestyle The 21 best countries in the world to live in if you're a woman