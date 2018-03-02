Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

These are the five leaders in the self-driving car race (GOOG, GOOGL, GM, F)


GM

Tech companies and auto companies are all racing to be the first to roll out self-driving cars onto the road.

The stakes are high for everyone involved. The self-driving revolution and the prevalence of ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft threatens to reduce individual car ownership, which would eat into a sizeable piece of automakers' core business.

Meanwhile, tech companies are jockeying for a piece of the self-driving car market, which Apple CEO Tim Cook dubbed "the mother of all AI projects." These companies are all looking to deploy self-driving cars as part of a commercial ride-hailing service that would operate similarly to how Uber and Lyft do now.

