These are the only 3 African cities best cities for students

Only three African cities have been listed among the 100 best cities in the world for students in the 2018 Best Student Cities index.

While Cape Town occupies the 71st position, Johannesburg occupies the 79th position and Cairo sits at 94th on the global list.

The QS Best Student Cities for 2018 recognised two cities in South Africa- Cape Town and Johannesburg - and Cairo in Egypt as the three best cities for affordability and student experience.

According to QS, the ranking indicators include affordability, employer activity, desirability, student mix, rankings and student view.

Here are the three African cities ranked as best for students around the world in 2018:

Cape Town

Cape Town made the global list to occupy position 71 being the home to a well-developed selection of public universities that also accommodate Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Transgenders.

The city, known for its beautiful, historical and multicultural locations, provides students with the opportunity of enjoying a unique and dynamic study abroad experience in the process.

Other monuments that will draw students to the city include the majestic Table Mountain, the most famous landmark, dominating the horizon at 1,085m above sea level.

Students can also explore wildlife reserves, hit the waves and go surfing, or even go cage-diving with great white sharks.

Cape Town has a Mediterranean-style climate with wet winters (from June to August) and dry, warm summers, and the city boasts excellent beaches to enjoy during summer vacations.

Country - South Africa

Position - 71 Affordability - 67 Employer activity - 1 Desirability - 42 Student mix - 48 Rankings - 33 Student view - 78 Johannesburg play

Considered one of the greenest cities in the world, with extensive parks and gardens and an estimated six million trees, Johannesburg has found a seat at the 79th position on the global list of cities ranked as best for students around the world in 2018.

The South African city scored high for affordability in the Best Student Cities ranking, reflecting its fairly low tuition fees and living costs.

Johannesburg’s higher education system is well-developed, with a range of private and public universities.

The city also offers lots to see and do, with great restaurants, bars and clubs, theater, music, galleries and museums, and a large collection of public art that will interest international students.

For international students, who are sun-lovers and love enjoying a generally temperate and pleasant climate throughout the year, Johannesburg would be a good choice to study.

Country - South Africa Position - 79 Affordability - 78 Employer activity - 22 Desirability - 32 Student mix - 44 Rankings - 17 Student view - 64 Cairo play

Cairo holds sway as home to one of the oldest universities in the world – Al-Azhar University, founded more than a thousand years ago.

Also known as an education hub, the city also plays home to the American University in Cairo where English is the main language of instruction.

Despite the recent political instability in Egypt, international students can be sure of their safety while studying in Cairo, the country’s capital.

However, it is advised that international students avoid political demonstration as well as large gatherings in the city.

Aside from the political instability, Cairo would treat students with a large dose of entertainment which ranges from opera, ballet and orchestra performances at the Cairo Opera House.

For cultural value, Cairo is home to thriving film and music industries which sees to the hosting of the annual Cairo International Film Festival.

Interestingly, the city of Cairo has an extensive nocturnal life to explore, including bars, nightclubs, late-night cafés and Western-style venues.

Although Cairo may be slightly more expensive for living costs the ability to join in with the local custom of haggling makes the city highly affordable.