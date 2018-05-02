This is what it's like to fly on Oman Air, the airline which was just crowned best for business class and economy in the Middle East

Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Oman Air

Oman Air may not be as well known as some of its Middle Eastern competitors, but it was just crowned the region's leading airline for both business class and economy by the World Travel Awards.

As the Arab country is a destination increasingly on the radar of travellers looking for a unique adventure, we decided to find out what it's like to fly on the airline.

From Arabic coffee served from opulent-looking pots to new private first class suites, the offering looks fairly luxurious — and with an expansion programme in place, the airline is set to operate up to 70 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022.

Scroll on for a sneak peek inside some of the cabins of Oman Air's growing fleet.

