Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Twitter is honouring Malian Spiderman with the Gassama Challenge


Twitter users are honouring Malian Spiderman with the Gassama Challenge - here are the funniest tweets

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Now widely known as the ‘spiderman’, Gassama Mamoudou has become a global sensation for climbing up the balcony of a Paris storey building to rescue the baby.

play

Twitter has been reacting to news of a Malian migrant who saved saved a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony.

Now widely known as the ‘spiderman’, Gassama Mamoudou has become a global sensation for climbing up the balcony of a Paris storey building to rescue the baby.

Gassama is set to receive a residential permit before beginning his naturalization process. But for Malians, France must change its immigration policy, which they say is unfriendly.

Twitter users however are still impressed with Gassama's gesture and are honouring Malian Spiderman with the Gassama Challenge - here are the funniest tweets

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle 8 brainy Ghanaian celebrities with surprising university degreesbullet
2 Daughters of Millionaires Meet the beautiful daughters of the super...bullet
3 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I realized that giving my child formula was the best choice.
Lifestyle The 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned 5
Lifestyle 5 really cool facts you didn’t know about the human body
Ghosting is exactly what it sounds like — someone disappears and doesn’t bother to tell the person they’ve been dating.
Lifestyle 9 terms that define modern dating
Prince Harry and Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince