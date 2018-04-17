Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

What it's like to fly on the new 'millennial' airline that serves craft beer, signature cocktails, and organic coffee — and has flights from $60


Joon

Air France launched a "boutique" airline last summer targeted at a slightly younger clientele (18 to 35) — and "Joon" certainly has a number of millennial-friendly perks, including its selection of booze.

Passengers can enjoy organic food and drinks, high quality alcoholic beverages — including signature cocktails designed by Paris' Experimental Cocktail Club and craft beer — as well as a comprehensive digital entertainment offering.

It's supposedly a chilled affair on-board, too. Joon's cabin crew wear more relaxed, modern uniforms than traditional airlines, and can even opt to wear trainers.

Air France previously said that it doesn't consider Joon to be a low-cost carrier, but a lifestyle-centric brand focused on design and digital technology.

Still, its price point looks pretty reasonable — flights to European destinations departing from Paris cost start at €49 each way, while long-haul flights start from €149 each way, excluding checked baggage.

Scroll down for a look at what it's like to fly on Joon, the new airline for millennials.

