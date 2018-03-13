You can now fly to New York, Boston, Toronto, and DC for £99 — but you'd better be quick

news

InsectWorld / Shutterstock

Low-cost Nordic airline Primera Air has launched its new transatlantic routes from London Stansted Airport to New York, Boston, Toronto and Washington DC.

The carrier is marking the launch with a £99 one-way flight sale.

396 fares, 99 for each of the four North American destinations, will be available to buy online from 9 a.m. on Thursday March 22.

You'd better be quick.



No other commercial airline currently serves North America from Stansted.

The new transatlantic routes will run from London Stansted Airport on the following schedules:

New York (EWR) From April 19: Mo, Tu, We, Th, Fr, Sa, Su

Boston (BOS) From May 18: Mo, We, Fr, Su

Washington D.C. From August 22: We, Th, Sa

Toronto (YYZ) From May 19: Tu, Th, Sa

In true budget airline fashion, seat selection, checked luggage, and meals will all incur additional costs.

Customers can book five tiers of fare classes — Light, Comfort, Flex, Premium, or Premium Flex.

The £99 fares come under a "Light" package, which includes just your seat and 10kg hand luggage.

A "Comfort" deal gets you a 23kg checked bag and priority seating, while a Flex gets you all of that plus a meal.

"Premium" and "Premium Flex" offer versions of this with extra legroom, a better meal, and more options in terms of booking changes.

There will be Wi-Fi access (for an extra fee) and onboard charging points, but no in-flight entertainment options, so you'll want to bring something to amuse yourselves.

For those that don't manage to snap up the bargain £99 fares, these routes are now available to book online for travel from April onwards from £149 one-way.

The launch of the new routes represent Primera's debut in the UK market, but it has operated in Northern Europe for 14 years.