Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Zimbabwe has the most official languages in the world


Lifestyle The country in the world with the most official languages can be found in Africa

  • Published:
play

Zimbabwe;a land-locked country in Southern Africa tops the list of countries withe the most official languages in The world.

Most countries have one or two official national languages, while a few including the United States and Mexico have none.

Zimbabwe with a population of 16.15 million, however, has 16 – a number that beat all countries in the world. And it is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the only country in the world to accomplish that feat.

Official languages have special legal status, and are the languages used within government. For multilingual nations particularly, it can be important to designate official languages at national level.

Chewa, Chibarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, sign language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda, and Xhosa are all listed in the Zimbabwean constitution as recognized dialects. Nonetheless, Shona, Ndebele and English are mostly spoken throughout the country.

Over the period, there have been concerns raised by citizens as a result of the neglect of some of the marginal languages.

In 2016, Vice President Nelson Chamisa made a general call to all citizens to appreciate their languages, “Zimbabweans must be proud of their languages and, as such, parliament must ensure there was translation.”

On his part as speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda said, “we want to put electronic systems that will have automatic translation so that if someone speaks in Venda, the minister can switch on to English and understand the question and when he replies, the person who has asked the question will switch on to Venda to get the reply.”

Currently, initiatives are in process of being formulated – including ensuring that local radio and television stations were inclusive of the country’s official languages.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Twitter users are honouring Malian Spiderman with the Gassama Challenge...bullet
2 Daughters of Millionaires Meet the beautiful daughters of the super...bullet
3 RIP 6 best fashion moments of Ebony Reignsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

I realized that giving my child formula was the best choice.
Lifestyle The 4 biggest mistakes that I made before my kid turned 5
Lifestyle 5 really cool facts you didn’t know about the human body
Ghosting is exactly what it sounds like — someone disappears and doesn’t bother to tell the person they’ve been dating.
Lifestyle 9 terms that define modern dating
Prince Harry and Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince