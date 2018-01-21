news

Michael Obafemi is a 17-year young striker that has been noted to have a red eye for goal scoring, and he is about to make history in Premier League due to his quick transition to Team A of Southampton.

Obafemi has had an impressive playing time with the youth team of the English premier league side.

The Nigerian striker scored a hat-trick in 18 minutes during the 4-1 win of "The Saints" against the Wolves in an FA Youth Cup on December 14, 2017. As a result, he was automatically upgraded to the team A of the club.

“It’s a very special night. It’s my first hat-trick for the club, so it’s onwards and upwards from here,” said Obafemi.

“We’ve not had the best results from the youth level through to the first team, so it’s a big boost for the club.”

About Michael Obafemi

Obafemi has featured for the Irish U-17 team, but his both parents are Nigerians. In July 2016, Obafemi signed a two-year scholarship deal with English Premier League club Southampton FC.

Before taking to soccer, Obafemi has also represented Ireland in the 100-meter athletic events.

In the current season of the U-18 premier league, Obafemi has scored 9 goals in 11 matches with 1 assist.