Nigerian families to finally engage in TV ‘Family Feud’

Nigeria’s version will enjoy more twist as the format allows both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show.

Nigerian families should start brazing up to participate in Family Feud, one of the longest-running, highest-rated and most loved TV shows in the world.

Created by Mark Goodson for Freemantle Media and currently hosted in the US, by the award-winning host and comedian, Steve Harvey, Family Feud is expected to make its entry on the Nigerian screens in 2018.

Business Insiders Sub Saharan Africa reliably gathered that one of Nigeria’s reality television programmes producer, Ultima Studios has signed a pact with Freemantle to produce Nigeria’s version of the American family game show.

Just a few weeks ago, CEO of Ultima Studios, Femi Ayeni, was in London, where he signed an agreement with the franchise distributors.

Ayeni said, “Ultima Studios is fully committed to ensuring that Nigerians are afforded the same opportunities, to enjoy the most riveting television contents available to the rest of the world and getting the rights to produce Family Feud is just another display of that commitment.”

However, Ultima Studios refused to disclose who the host of the Nigerian version of the show would be saying, "it's best we keep it under wraps till the show kicks off."

The Format

Interestingly, Nigeria’s version will enjoy more twist as the format allows both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show irrespective of their educational background or knowledge.

The format features two families, each composed of four or five members, going head-to-head to guess the most popular responses to a series of survey questions, posted to 100 people.

Nigeria joins the list of over 50 countries, such as Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Indonesia, and many more, to have adapted Family Feud; the worldwide franchise which ranked at number 3 on Game Show Network (GSN)'s 2006 list of the 50 Greatest Game Shows of All Time, and was included on TV Guide's 2013 list of the 60 greatest game shows ever.

Ultima is best known for its flagship programmes in Nigeria that includes “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” and “Project Fame West Africa”.