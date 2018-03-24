Nigerian policeman and boxer threatens ABU champion, Joe Boy

news

Nwoye, a fast-rising lightweight boxer said Joe Boy has enjoyed an unbeaten run because he is yet to come up against him.

Joe Boy dismissed Lion’s claim as an impotent threat, saying being the African and Common wealth Africa lightweight champion shows that he is many tiers above Nwoye.

As April 14, 2018 draws nearer, Nigerian policeman and boxer, Prince “Lion” Nwoye, has threatened to end the unbeaten run of reigning African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph.

The boxers have been drawn up for the 14th edition of the GOtv boxing night scheduled to hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria.

Nwoye went further to say as amateurs, he used to beat Joe Boy fun, a trick he has vowed to repeat at GOtv Boxing Night 14.

“I will show him that I am a policeman. I was beating him while we were in the amateur ranks and I will beat him again. After beating him, I will handcuff him, so he would know that I am a policeman,” Nwoye bragged.

However, the Commonwealth Africa Lightweight title holder has responded to Nwoye's threats saying he will make Nwoye realise that the boxing ring is not an extension of the police station.

“For saying he used to me during amateur trials, I will beat him so much that the Police Force will have no option than dismiss him for the shame he will bring on the institution. I do not want to waste my time talking about an insignificant boxer, who will not last the distance,” the champion said.