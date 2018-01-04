Home > Business Insider >

5 places in Africa where it is dangerous to deliver aids in 2017


  • Published: , Refreshed:

There are more conflicts in Africa than other regions of the world.

Ian Square is one the aid workers that lost his life in Nigeria in 2017. play

Many poor people with sight problem in Niger Delta and other parts of Africa are at great lost

(mirroruk)

Over the last two decades, the spate of conflicts in Africa has increased. So also is the danger being faced by aid workers in the region. As a result, African countries ranked top in a number of deaths of aid workers in 2017.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (UNMigration), Syria is the most dangerous country for aid workers in 2017. 29 deaths were recorded in the Middle East country in the year.

An Austrian aid organisation, CARE, also confirmed this Syrian dangerous working environment for aid workers.

“Syria is the most dangerous place on earth to be an aid worker,” said Isadora Quay of CARE.

Six African, 2 Middle Eastern, Mexico and Myanmar were rated top ten countries where deaths of aid workers were high in the year.

Also Read: Who was Ian Squire, and why is his death a big loss to Nigeria?

On the dominance of African countries on the list, USAID reported that South Sudan had the highest number of attacks on aid workers within the year. Also, South Sudan’s violence claimed the most victims and most aid worker deaths in 2017.

Over the last two decades, the spite of conflicts in Africa has increased and thus, made the region one of the deadliest for aid workers in the world

(Statista )

Based on this situation, here are 5 African countries with highest number of aid workers’ death in 2017.

1. South Sudan – 14 deaths

2. The Central African Republic – 11 deaths

3. Nigeria – 6 deaths

4. Kenya – 4 deaths

5. Somalia – 1 death

5. Mali – 1 death

