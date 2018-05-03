1 person injured, suspect in custody after Nashville mall shooting, police say

news

One person was injured after a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, police said.

Authorities tweeted that the shooter was in custody.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted that the suspect was in custody and no further threats appeared imminent. They added that officers were conducting a sweep of the mall as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department said they were transporting one man to the hospital in critical condition.

