10 injured after bonfire explodes at Jewish holiday festival in the UK

  • Ten people have been injured after a bonfire exploded in the London neighborhood of Stamford Hill.
  • Police do not believe the event was criminal, and the injuries were minor.
  • Multiple sources have reported the explosion may have been caused by mobile phones being thrown into the fire.
  • The bonfire was lit in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, which is traditionally celebrated with large bonfires and pilgrimages to the Israeli city of Meron.


Ten people have been injured after a bonfire exploded in the London neighborhood of Stamford Hill.

Hackney Police said on Twitter the event occurred as part of a Jewish holiday celebration along Ravensdale Road.

Police do not believe the event was criminal, and that the injuries were minor.

Stamford Hill is known for its Jewish and ultra-Orthodox Hasidic community, one of the largest in Europe.

Multiple sources have reported the event may have been caused by mobile phones being thrown into the fire.

Videos from the bonfire provided by the Jewish ambulance service Hatzala appears to show a large crowd gathered as a bonfire is lit, followed by a massive explosion.

The event was marking the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer, which is traditionally celebrated with large bonfires and pilgrimages to the Israeli city of Meron.

