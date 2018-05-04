12 galamseyers arrested across Ghana in one day

news

12 galamseyers have been arrested across Ghana in recent operations carried out by the Operation Vanguard.

The Public Relations Officer of the anti-illegal mining taskforce, Squadron Leader Robinson Omane Agyei, confirmed the separate arrests.

The presidential task force, which has been saddled with the enforcement of the ban on illegal mining arrested nine galamseyers, eight of them being minors, at Mpohor in the Western Region.

While another three with two being Chinese citizens and one Ghanaian were arrested in illegal mining at a site located at Jejeti, near Akyem-Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

Mphor raid

The Mphor raid by the Operation Vanguard saw operatives busting illegal miners in an operation embarked upon by personnel of Operation Vanguard Western Forward Operating Base (FOB) at a galamsey site known as “K9” on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

According to reports, the task force team seized mining equipment, including two excavators with chassis numbers, 5LROO587 and 5YOO732 and handed them over to the Mpohor District Assembly.

The items seized by the Operation Vanguard team had been handed over to the Mpohor District police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The team further immobilized three excavators, three control boards and monitor, motorbikes, nine water pumping machines and about 45 change fans.

Jejeti raid

Similar to the Mphor raid on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, a joint task force team against illegal mining arrested two Chinese nationals and a Ghanaian for their involvement in illegal mining at a site located at Jejeti, near Akyem-Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

After the arrest of the galamseys, the task force reportedly seized two excavators, seven water pumping machines, a generator set, six immobilized washing plants and a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

Operation Vanguard reacts

Agyei noted that the minors arrested in the Mphor raid, aged between 15 and 17 years, and the ninth suspect, Seth Adjei Boahen, 29, were arrested during a dawn operation to clamp down on illegal mining in the community.

He indicated that Seth Boahen was sent to the Mpohor police station to assist with investigation whilst the minors were sent to the Social Welfare Department in the district for further investigations.

On the Jejeti raid, Agyei said the two Chinese suspects were revealed as Li Gui Yi and Zhou Zhi Mu while the Ghanaian suspect has been identified as Amoah Eric.

Squadron Leader Omane Agyei further reiterated that the President Nana Akufor-Addo led government intends to regularise the activities of players in the mining sector, instituted the Operation Vanguard to address the menace in the country.

He also warned Ghanaians who are supporting foreigners like Chinese to engage in illegal mining to desist from the practice.