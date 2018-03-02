Home > Business Insider > Politics >

2 killed in Central Michigan University shooting; police say gunman still at large


Politics 2 killed in Central Michigan University shooting; police say gunman still at large

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Police said the shooting victims weren't students, and that the incident began as a "domestic situation." Central Michigan University is still on lockdown.

Image
  • central michigan university campbell hall
    central michigan university campbell hall   
  • Central Michigan University's Campbell Hall dormitory, where police said gunfire broke out on Friday, March 2, 2018.
    Central Michigan University's Campbell Hall dormitory, where police said gunfire broke out on Friday, March 2, 2018.   
central michigan university campbell hall play

central michigan university campbell hall

(Google Maps)

  • Two people were shot dead Friday at Central Michigan University, and the suspect is still at large, authorities said.
  • The victims were not students and police believe the shooting started as a "domestic situation."
  • The campus and much of the surrounding city of Mount Pleasant remains on lockdown.
  • People are advised to call 911 if they see the suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.
  • Police believe Davis is within city limits.

Two people were fatally shot in a Central Michigan University dormitory on Friday, and the gunman is still at large, police said at a news conference.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr., a student at the school. The two victims weren't students, and the shooting began as a "family-type domestic issue," authorities added.

Davis was last seen running northbound from the campus wearing "mustard-yellow jeans" and a blue hoodie, but police said that may have changed as they later found discarded clothing along nearby railroad tracks.

The city of Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, released a photo of Davis.

Police said Davis is believed to be within city limits. He is "considered armed and dangerous," and people should call 911 and not approach him if they see him.

"The important thing to know is that our community is safe, we're going to ask that everyone stay inside at this time," Jeff Brown, the public-information officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, told reporters.

Police also said they "made contact with" Davis on Thursday evening and took him to a hospital for what they believed was an overdose or bad reaction to drugs. He was released from hospital early Friday morning.

The site of shooting at Central Michigan University is seen, in Mount Pleasant, March 2, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. play

The site of shooting at Central Michigan University is seen, in Mount Pleasant, March 2, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media.

(Courtesy of Grant Polmanteer via Reuters)

Police added that officers on Thursday who encountered Davis saw "no information that would lead us to believe" he would become violent.

The university's student newspaper, CM Life, reported that classes at the university were canceled and the school was placed on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said on Twitter he was in contact with state police to determine what happened.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were en route to assist authorities, the agency said on Twitter.

The shooting comes about two weeks after a shooter killed 17 students and staff members at a Florida high school, putting schools across the country on edge over gun-violence threats.

Mount Pleasant is roughly 70 miles north of Lansing.

Photos from CM Life showed a heavy police response to the incident, including tactical teams and a bomb-squad vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Putin said Russia has developed a new generation of unstoppable...bullet
2 Politics These are the 25 most powerful militaries in the world — and...bullet
3 Politics Putin just said Russia has 'unstoppable' nukes — here are...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Russia's Su-57.
Politics We asked a military analyst how the F-22, Su-57, and J-20 stealth planes match up
Mark Cuban.
Sports The bombshell allegations against Dallas Mavericks employees could stop the possible Mark Cuban presidential campaign before it even begins
john kelly
Politics John Kelly defends his handling of abuse allegations against top White House aide Rob Porter
US Secretary of State to meet Buhari on counter terrorism
Politics Tillerson to meet Buhari on counter terrorism during Africa tour