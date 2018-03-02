2 killed in Central Michigan University shooting; police say gunman still at large

news

Two people were shot dead Friday at Central Michigan University, and the suspect is still at large, authorities said.

The victims were not students and police believe the shooting started as a "domestic situation."

The campus and much of the surrounding city of Mount Pleasant remains on lockdown.

People are advised to call 911 if they see the suspect, 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.

Police believe Davis is within city limits.

Two people were fatally shot in a Central Michigan University dormitory on Friday, and the gunman is still at large, police said at a news conference.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr., a student at the school. The two victims weren't students, and the shooting began as a "family-type domestic issue," authorities added.

Davis was last seen running northbound from the campus wearing "mustard-yellow jeans" and a blue hoodie, but police said that may have changed as they later found discarded clothing along nearby railroad tracks.

The city of Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, released a photo of Davis.

Police said Davis is believed to be within city limits. He is "considered armed and dangerous," and people should call 911 and not approach him if they see him.

"The important thing to know is that our community is safe, we're going to ask that everyone stay inside at this time," Jeff Brown, the public-information officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, told reporters.

Police also said they "made contact with" Davis on Thursday evening and took him to a hospital for what they believed was an overdose or bad reaction to drugs. He was released from hospital early Friday morning.

Police added that officers on Thursday who encountered Davis saw "no information that would lead us to believe" he would become violent.

The university's student newspaper, CM Life, reported that classes at the university were canceled and the school was placed on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said on Twitter he was in contact with state police to determine what happened.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were en route to assist authorities, the agency said on Twitter.

The shooting comes about two weeks after a shooter killed 17 students and staff members at a Florida high school, putting schools across the country on edge over gun-violence threats.

Mount Pleasant is roughly 70 miles north of Lansing.

Photos from CM Life showed a heavy police response to the incident, including tactical teams and a bomb-squad vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.