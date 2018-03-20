3 reported injured at school shooting in Maryland

news

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland just as classes were getting underway early Tuesday morning.

At least three people were shot and injured, according to local media reports, including the shooter. The situation has since been "contained."

An armed, on-duty resource officer at the school engaged the shooter to end the threat.

Great Mills is located in St. Mary's County, Maryland, about 65 miles southeast of Washington, DC.

At least three students were shot and injured at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, according to local media reports.

One of the victims is the shooter, who reportedly fired at a female student in a hallway just as classes were getting underway. The shooter also reportedly shot another student.

An armed resource officer on duty at the school then engaged the shooter to end the threat. The officer was not injured.

The three students were transported to local hospitals. The shooter and the female student remain in critical condition while the third student is in critical but stable condition, ;St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron told reporters.

Authorities first responded to reports of gunfire at the school around 8 a.m.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's office, along with state police and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived to investigate the scene.

The St. Mary's County Public Schools' website said students are being bused from Great Mills to a reunification center at a nearby high school where their parents can pick them up.

Mollie Davis, whose Twitter bio says she's 17, tweeted that she was inside the school during the shooting.

Law enforcement officials have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was "closely monitoring the situation" and that his "prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders."

Rep. Steny Hoyer, whose congressional district includes Great Mills, also said his "prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers" and urged everyone to obey instructions from local police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.