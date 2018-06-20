Pulse.com.gh logo
3 things we learnt from Ghana partnership deal with Arkansas


  • Ghana and Arkansas, one of the 50 states in U.S have signed a partnership deal to foster better trade relationship.

Ghana has signed a partnership deal with Arkansas, one of the 50 states in the United States of America, to foster business a seamless business relationship.

Here are three lessons we drew from the partnership.

An expected boom in the Agriculture sector

This partnership agreement between Arkansas state and Ghana is expected to give a boom to the agricultural sectors of both partners. From the talks of both parties, there are huge agricultural benefits.

Arkansas with a population of about 3 million generates over $20 billion from agriculture, serving as a food basket for the United States, with rice production in the lead.

“The Arkansas Agriculture Department, State of Arkansas of the United States of America and the Ghana Ministry of Food and Agriculture of the Republic of Ghana have agreed on the basis of friendly cooperation, equity and mutual benefit to continue to develop relationships to promote and broaden agricultural development, cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two sides,” the MoU stated.

A new channel for cultural exchange

The partnership deal between Ghana and Arkansas is expected to open a new channel for cultural exchange aside agricultural development. Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, who signed the partnership Memorandum of Understanding said the deal is committed to increasing cultural exchange. The cultural exchange is expected to give a boom to the tourism sector of both Ghana and Arkansas.

Inter-Trade boost

During the signing of the partnership deal on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Little Rock, Arkansas, both parties agreed that this deal will give a boost to inter-trade.

Governor Hutchinson said the agreement will help in boosting trade between the parties which, as at 2016, saw Arkansas exporting goods worth nearly $6 million to Ghana.

For Ghana, the government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) is a good vehicle for businesses in Arkansas to venture into.

