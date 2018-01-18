5 bold statements made by Akufo-Addo at the Meet the Press

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo held a meeting with the media at the Flagstaff House to address various issues bothering the economy, national security and corruption.



Here are 5 bold statements from the President at the meeting.



"Martin Amidu will enforce the fear of God in past and present public officials who want to be corrupt"



Nana Addo reiterated his belief in the appointment of Martin Amidu as the country’s first prosecutor. He expressed his confidence in Mr. Amidu’s ability to prosecute corrupt officials and deter others from engaging in corrupt practices.



"Some corruption allegations towards my government are irresponsible"



The President, in his opening remarks before the question and answer time mentioned that there has been some allegation of corruption against his appointees which have no backing.

he highlighted his commitment to investigating all allegations made and even challenged citizens to back their allegations with proofs and see if he won’t deal with such officials when they are found guilty.



3. "I sit and eat with expatriate awardee; how can he pay to sit next to me?"



The president also vindicated the Ministry of trade of any wrongdoing in the alleged cash for seat scandal.

In response to a follow up question on his remarks on the cash for seat probing, he informed the media that he personally called the minister to explain the details of the allegation and what went on to him and he can say that there was nothing fishy about the arrangement.



"The size of my cabinet does not matter, we are working"



Nana Addo also defended the size of the government saying that his appointees are working.

"Ghana is safe, security being beefed up"



in response to a question on tourism threats, the President assured the nation that plans are in place to beef up security and maintain the safety and peace the country is enjoying.