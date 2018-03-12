5 people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River

Only the pilot survived.
Five people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River and flipped over on Sunday evening.
The aircraft, a bright red Eurocopter AS350 belonging to tour company Liberty Helicopter Tours, was recorded descending into the water around 7 p.m. in footage uploaded to social media:
According to police, the pilot managed to escape, but all five passengers inside were trapped in their safety harnesses and could not make it out.
A witnesses, local resident Brianna Jesme, told the Reuters news agency that the helicopter "kind of hit sideways and just flipped over."
At a press conference late Sunday night, NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill said the helicopter was on its way back from a photo shoot when it crashed.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash to figure out exactly what happened.