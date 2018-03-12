Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River


Politics 5 people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Only the pilot survived.

Image
  • Helicopter crash East River New York
    Helicopter crash East River New York   
  • Helicopter crash NYC
    Helicopter crash NYC   
  • Footage posted to social media shows the moment the helicopter hit the water.
    Footage posted to social media shows the moment the helicopter hit the water.   
Helicopter crash East River New York play

Helicopter crash East River New York

(New York City Police Department via AP)

  • A private charter helicopter crashed into New York City's East River on Sunday evening.
  • The aircraft, which belonged to Liberty Helicopters, hit the water and flipped over around East 90th Street between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island.
  • It had five passengers on board, all of whom have been confirmed dead.
  • The pilot managed to escape and survive.


Five people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River and flipped over on Sunday evening.

The aircraft, a bright red Eurocopter AS350 belonging to tour company Liberty Helicopter Tours, was recorded descending into the water around 7 p.m. in footage uploaded to social media:

According to police, the pilot managed to escape, but all five passengers inside were trapped in their safety harnesses and could not make it out.

A witnesses, local resident Brianna Jesme, told the Reuters news agency that the helicopter "kind of hit sideways and just flipped over."

At a press conference late Sunday night, NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill said the helicopter was on its way back from a photo shoot when it crashed.

Rescue vehicles attend to the fatal helicopter crash in New York City on March 11, 2018. play

Rescue vehicles attend to the fatal helicopter crash in New York City on March 11, 2018.

(New York City Mayor's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash to figure out exactly what happened.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Obama is reportedly in advanced negotiations to produce shows...bullet
2 Politics Theresa May's Brexit plan to register millions of EU citizens...bullet
3 Claudia Sassou Nguesso The daughter of Congo's president is...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A promotion video shows an actor wearing LLVision facial recognition smart glasses during a demonstration at the company's office in Beijing, China February 28, 2018.
Politics Beijing police are using facial-recognition glasses to identify car passengers and number plates
Xi Jinping Great Hall of the People
Politics Factional warring and failed 'coups' may be the reason why Xi Jinping wants to rule China forever
donald trump gun ap
Politics The White House is backing off Trump's call to raise the age limit for buying guns
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Politics Putin is getting slammed for saying Jews might have interfered in the US election