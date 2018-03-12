5 people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River

news

A private charter helicopter crashed into New York City's East River on Sunday evening.

The aircraft, which belonged to Liberty Helicopters, hit the water and flipped over around East 90th Street between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island.

It had five passengers on board, all of whom have been confirmed dead.

The pilot managed to escape and survive.



Five people have died after a helicopter crashed into New York City's East River and flipped over on Sunday evening.

The aircraft, a bright red Eurocopter AS350 belonging to tour company Liberty Helicopter Tours, was recorded descending into the water around 7 p.m. in footage uploaded to social media:

According to police, the pilot managed to escape, but all five passengers inside were trapped in their safety harnesses and could not make it out.

A witnesses, local resident Brianna Jesme, told the Reuters news agency that the helicopter "kind of hit sideways and just flipped over."

At a press conference late Sunday night, NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill said the helicopter was on its way back from a photo shoot when it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash to figure out exactly what happened.