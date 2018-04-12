Home > Business Insider > Politics >

8 photos of the S-400 in Syria, Russia's most advanced missile defense system that the US could go up against


Politics 8 photos of the S-400 in Syria, Russia's most advanced missile defense system that the US could go up against

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The pictures were taken in 2015 at Russia's Hmeimim Air Base in Syria.

Image
  • null
    null   
  • Russia's S-400 in Syria.
    Russia's S-400 in Syria.   
null play

null

(Screenshot/YouTube via AD KN)

The US appears on the verge of striking the Syrian government after it allegedly carried out a gas attack in a suburb of Damascus over the weekend.

Russia has vowed to shoot down any US missile strike and repeatedly warned that any such strike on Syria could escalate hostilities.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'"

Russia's most advanced air defense system in Syria is the S-400, a very capable missile-defense system somewhat comparable to the US's MIM-104 Patriot, according to CSIS.

The photos below are of S-400 systems getting unloaded and set up at Russia's Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, showing what the US could face if Trump decides to strike.

Here's what it can do:

The S-400 Triumf, which NATO calls the SA-21 Growler, is a fourth-generation long-range missile-defense system that Russia began developing in 1993.

The S-400 being unloaded from a cargo plane in 2015. play

The S-400 being unloaded from a cargo plane in 2015.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

It's the successor to the S-200 and S-300 air-defense systems and became operational in 2007.

Source: CSIS



It's capable of taking out aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in the terminal phase.

It's capable of taking out aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in the terminal phase. play

It's capable of taking out aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles in the terminal phase.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: CSIS



However, it does not have hit-to-kill ballistic-missile-defense technology, which means it can't physically collide with incoming warheads.

However, it does not have hit-to-kill ballistic-missile-defense technology, which means it can't physically collide with incoming warheads. play

However, it does not have hit-to-kill ballistic-missile-defense technology, which means it can't physically collide with incoming warheads.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: CSIS



The S-400 has a range of about 150 miles to 249 miles.

The S-400 has a range of about 150 miles to 249 miles. play

The S-400 has a range of about 150 miles to 249 miles.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: CSIS



On the low end of that range are the 48N6 missiles, which have 315-pound fragmentation warheads and can also hit ballistic missiles across a 37-mile radius.

On the low end of that range are the 48N6 missiles, which have 315-pound fragmentation warheads and can also hit ballistic missiles across a 37-mile radius. play

On the low end of that range are the 48N6 missiles, which have 315-pound fragmentation warheads and can also hit ballistic missiles across a 37-mile radius.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: CSIS



On the high end of that range are the 40N6 missiles, but their deployment and true capabilities are unknown.

On the high end of that range are the 40N6 missiles, but their deployment and true capabilities are unknown. play

On the high end of that range are the 40N6 missiles, but their deployment and true capabilities are unknown.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Russia is also testing the 77N6, designed specifically to take out ballistic missiles with hit-to-kill technology.

Source: CSIS



The S-400's radar can detect targets up to about 373 miles away.

The S-400's radar can detect targets up to about 373 miles away. play

The S-400's radar can detect targets up to about 373 miles away.

(Russian Defense Ministry)

Source: The National Interest



S-400s are currently deployed in Kaliningrad, Syria, and Crimea.

S-400s are currently deployed in Kaliningrad, Syria, and Crimea. play

S-400s are currently deployed in Kaliningrad, Syria, and Crimea.

(Russian Ministry of Defense)

Source: CSIS



The CSIS map below shows where Russia's and NATO's air-defense systems are deployed.

The orange circles indicate Russian anti-air missiles systems, including the S-300 and S-400. Countries in green and corresponding circles belong to NATO. play

The orange circles indicate Russian anti-air missiles systems, including the S-300 and S-400. Countries in green and corresponding circles belong to NATO.

(CSIS)

You can see the full interactive map here.

Source: CSIS



The video below shows the S-400 in action:



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump appears on the verge of striking Syria — here's a look at...bullet
2 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet
3 Politics Kim Jong Un may not have an airplane capable of taking him...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

lindsey graham
Politics 'Mr. President, if you're watching': Lindsey Graham appeals to Trump on Fox News not to 'screw up' the Russia investigation by firing Mueller
Japan's flag flies at a Japanese school in Beijing where 29 North Korean refugees sought asylum in 2004.
Politics NO ENTRY: How Japan's shockingly low refugee intake is shaped by the paradox of isolation, a demographic time bomb, and the fear of North Korea
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting with state and local officials at the White House in Washington, February 12, 2018.
Politics Scott Pruitt reportedly doesn’t like the EPA’s logo because he thinks it looks like a marijuana leaf
George W. Bush
Politics Ex-Bush staffers are trying to build their own political party — and they know it's going to be a steep climb