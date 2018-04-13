9 photos of the A-50U, the Russian AWAC plane in Syria that could harass US ships during a potential strike

news

The US appears on the verge of striking Syria after the government allegedly carried out a gas attack over the weekend.

But Russia has vowed to shoot down any US missiles with its air defenses, including the S-400, its most advanced missile defense system.

Russia's A-50U airborne early warning and control plane could help Russian missile defenses with targeting acquisition, as well as disrupt the US' missile targeting, according to Russia Today, a state-owned media outlet.

The "Russian military may use a limited response – using airborne electronic warfare equipment to harass the American ships, messing up their target acquisition, geolocation or even AEGIS anti-aircraft systems," RT reported.

The A-50U is a "giant flying data processing center" used to detect and track "a number of aerial (fighter jets, bombers, ballistic and cruise missiles), ground (tank columns) and surface (above-water vessels) targets," Sputnik, another Russian state-owned media outlet, previously reported.

It also informs "command centers about the developments in the air and sea, and directing fighter and strike aviation."

Here's what it can do:

The A-50U made its first flight in 2011, and is the most recent upgrade of the original A-50, which entered Russia's service in 1989.

Source: Sputnik

Based off the Ilyushin Il-76 airframe, the A-50U can track surface targets up to 186 miles and aerial targets up to 373 miles.

Source: The National Interest

The A-50U's dome on top, which Russian crews call the "mushroom," is a 36-foot diameter Shmel-M radar consisting of two antennas that rotates 6 times per minute.

The Shmel-M radar "works in a quasi-constant search mode," according to The National Interest.

Source: The National Interest

The plane also functions as a control center, able to manage 10-12 fighter jets at a time.

Source: Globalsecurity.org

The A-50U holds a crew of about 15: "Two pilots, a navigator, an on-board engineer and a communications specialist operate the aircraft ... three tracking operators, three guidance navigators and three engineers."

The AWAC plane even has a galley and a toilet.

Source: The National Interest

Israel first spotted an A-50U in Syria in May 2017.

The A-50U above is seen flanked by two Russian MiG-31s.

Source: The National Interest

And Moscow possibly sent the A-50U to Syria's Hmemmem air base after the US' cruise missile strike in April 2017.

The US' 59 Tomahawk missiles went within 44 miles of Hmemmem air base, and the A-50U could also give earlier warnings in future attacks.

Source: The National Interest

The National Interest has even dubbed the A-50U the "deadliest aircraft in Russia's arsenal you've never heard of."

Source: The National Interest

Russia reportedly received four A-50U's between 2011-2017, but Sputnik claims that Russia's Air Force only has three of them.

Source: The National Interest, Sputnik