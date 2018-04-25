Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A Danish inventor has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering journalist Kim Wall


Peter Madsen invited Kim Wall onboard his submarine in Copenhagen in August last year and was the last person to see her alive.

  • Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for killing journalist Kim Wall.
  • Madsen invited Wall to board his home-made submarine last August. He was the last person to see her alive.
  • Gruesome details of Wall's death have emerged over the past few months.
  • Warning: Readers may find details of the case disturbing.


An eccentric Danish inventor has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

Peter Madsen, a 47-year-old entrepreneur and aerospace engineer, was the last person seen with Wall after he invited her on his home-made submarine last August.

The submarine sank, Madsen escaped, and Wall's dismembered body washed up on Copenhagen's shores days later, police said.

Wall was 30 and worked as a freelance journalist. The invitation onboard the UC3 Nautilus in Copenhagen was a response to Wall's request to meet him so she could write an article about him.

Several horrific details of the death have emerged over the past few months. Prosecutors have found evidence that:

A Copenhagen court on Wednesday convicted Madsen of murdering Wall, sexual assault without intercourse for the stabbing of Wall's genitals, and violating her corpse, tweeted Julie Thomsen, a reporter at the trial.

Peter Madsen in May 2017. play

Peter Madsen in May 2017.

(Scanpix Denmark/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS)

Madsen previously denied murder and sexual assault, and plans to appeal the verdict.

He also changed his story a number of times after Wall's body parts were found. He originally claimed the journalist was killed by a metal hatch slamming shut on her inside the submarine, then said she died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In court he admitted, however, dismembering her body in order to lift it out of the vessel's hatch.

"What do you do when you have a big problem?" he said, according to Sky News. "You divide it into something smaller."

Click here for Business Insider's full coverage of Kim Wall's disappearance and Madsen's trial.

