A Greek fighter pilot found dead after a dogfight with a Turkish jet

A Greek Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet has reportedly crashed over the Aegean sea, and the pilot has been reported dead by Greece's defense minister.

Greek and Turkish planes often engage near their borders, but are rarely armed and tend not to fire anything.



A Greek air force Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet reportedly went down after a dogfight with Turkish jets near the Aegean island of Skyros, and Greece's defense minister has announced the pilot's death.

Both Greek and Turkish media outlets reported the crash, and that a Greek navy search and rescue option is took place.

"An M2000-5, 9 nautical miles of Iskiri (Skiros) Island disappeared in the north east" Turkey's Millyet.com.tr reported.

The Turkish outlet reported that Turkey's military said its jets where nowhere near the scene of the crash at the time.

Greece and Turkey frequently engage jets in dogfights over the Aegean, but the planes are often unarmed and rarely fire missiles. In this case, Greece claims the Turkish jets violated its airspace.

The Mirage is a single-engine multirole aircraft from the 1970s employed by air forces across Europe.