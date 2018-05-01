A handful of Trump's tweets might come back to haunt him in a one-on-one interview with Mueller

Special counsel Robert Mueller has some questions about President Donald Trump's musings on Twitter, in which Trump has posted strongly worded messages about people directly and indirectly connected to the Russia investigation.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has some questions about President Donald Trump's musings on Twitter, in which Trump has posted strongly worded messages about people directly and indirectly connected to the Russia investigation, The New York Times reported on Monday night.
The newspaper published a list of questions it said represents an outline of what Mueller would ask Trump during a one-on-one interview.
Mueller wants to know what the president had in mind when he tweeted about the former FBI director James Comey, the attorney general Jeff Sessions. and deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, according to The Times.
During his first full year in office, Trump's tweets frequently dominated headlines and provided a window into the overall chaos that roiled the White House.