A mock front page the Boston Globe published in 2016 that warned against a Trump presidency turned out to be eerily prophetic

The fake Boston Globe front page from April 10, 2016 reads "deportations to begin," and says "markets sink as trade war looms," all of which is happening today.
A mock front page that the Boston Globe newspaper published as commentary in early 2016 rejected then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign in the most unorthodox of ways.
The front page, published on April 10, 2016, featured fictional stories that painted a bleak picture of what the US might become under the Trump administration.
That editorial is proving to be eerily similar to events that are actually happening in the present day.