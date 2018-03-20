A package bound for Austin exploded at a Texas FedEx

news

A package bound for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx facility in a nearby city early Tuesday.

One person at the facility in Schertz, Texas, was treated and released at the scene.

Four explosions in Austin over the past two weeks have killed two people and left four others injured.

It's unclear whether the FedEx explosion was linked to the Austin bombings.

The package, which contained nails and shrapnel, exploded at the Schertz, Texas, facility shortly after midnight local time. It was traveling along an automatic conveyor when it exploded, authorities said.

One person was treated by medical teams and released at the scene, The Washington Post reported.

It is unclear whether the latest explosion was related to the four in Austin that have killed two people and injured four others over the past two weeks.

Authorities did say, however, that Schertz was not the target of the attack.

Schertz Police Chief Michael Hansen told reporters on Tuesday: "We're confident that neither this facility nor any location in the Schertz area was the target."

He added that people who received unexpected packages or were suspicious of the return address should take precautions. "Do not touch it, do not move it, but call 911," he said.

Schertz is just northeast of San Antonio, 65 miles southwest of Austin.

Three of the recent blasts in Austin were caused by parcel bombs dropped off at night in front of homes in Austin's east side, and the fourth was caused by a tripwire device that detonated farther west on Sunday. The police suspect that a "serial bomber" is on the loose.

Preliminary evidence suggested similarities between the devices used in Austin, the city's police chief, Brian Manley, told reporters on Monday.

Authorities are also investigating whether the perpetrator, or perpetrators, had a "specific ideology behind" the bombings. Two explosions took place at homes owned by black families, while one took place at the home of a Hispanic woman.

"We cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this, but we're not saying that that's the cause as well," Manley said.