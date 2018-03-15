A pedestrian bridge near Florida International University collapsed, killing several and trapping 8 cars underneath

news

A newly installed pedestrian bridge near the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday, trapping eight cars underneath and killing several people, according to local media.

Miami-Dade officials said at a press briefing that they haven't yet determined how many people were injured or killed, and would only confirm there were "multiple victims."

Eight people have been transported to hospitals so far, but their conditions are unclear, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said.

A massive search and rescue effort is now underway to find "viable victims" under the slabs of concrete stretching across the eight-lane highway, with more than 100 firefighters on the scene, along with technical rescue workers, search dogs, and cranes.

Rescuers will likely remain at the scene through the night using heavy equipment to move parts of the bridge little by little, creating "safe zones" in which they can work, Estopinian said.

Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez said the police department's homicide bureau will take the lead in investigating the incident, adding that the state attorney is also standing by and ready to assist. He said it will likely take days before a cause for the collapse is determined.

Perez said anyone worried about their family members or loved ones in the area can call (305) 348-3481 for information.

The 950-ton bridge was installed on Saturday using a method intended to reduce risk to workers, pedestrians, and drivers, The Miami Herald reported.

It was built to connect the university campus with the city of Sweetwater, allowing students to cross over the busy highway safely. The bridge was initially scheduled to open in 2019, NBC 6 reported, and it's unclear if anyone was on it during the collapse.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was en route to FIU to be briefed by authorities. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said he was also heading to FIU, where he worked as an adjunct professor for a decade.

"The road under the collapsed bridge is heavily used by so many people in #Miami This is such a horrifying tragedy," he tweeted.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was sending a team to investigate the collapse.

'Building bridges and student safety'

FIU released a statement Thursday afternoon saying university officials were working with police and first responders.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FBI-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," the statement said. "At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

Just days earlier, the university tweeted a quote from its president, Mark Rosenberg, on the newly constructed bridge.

"FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully," Rosenberg said.

Officials had praised the quick completion of the bridge, which reportedly finished weeks ahead of schedule. Its construction was part of a $19.4 million project grant partially funded by the Department of Transportation, NBC 6 reported.

Both Figg Engineering Group and Munilla Construction Management, which had partnered up to design and build the bridge, released statements expressing condolences for the tragedy and vowing to investigate what went wrong.

"We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why," Figg Engineering told Business Insider in a statement.

"The new UniversityCity Bridge, which was under construction, experienced a catastrophic collapse causing injuries and loss of life," MGM wrote on Twitter. "MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist."

Footage from TV networks showed firefighters and other rescue workers rushing to recover victims.

This story is being updated.