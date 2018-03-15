Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A pedestrian bridge near Florida International University collapsed, trapping people and cars underneath; several deaths reported


A newly installed pedestrian bridge at the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday, trapping people and cars underneath.

A newly installed pedestrian bridge at the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday, trapping people and cars underneath and killing several people.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told WSVN that at least six people were injured, and The Miami Herald reported that police confirmed multiple deaths.

Firefighters were working to secure the structure while they looked for patients, the department said on Twitter.

The 950-ton bridge was installed on Saturday using a method intended to reduce risk to workers, pedestrians, and drivers, The Herald reported. It was built to connect the university campus with the city of Sweetwater.

The bridge was scheduled to open in 2019, NBC 6 reported, and it's unclear if anyone was on it during the collapse.

'Building bridges and student safety'

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he spoke with the Miami-Dade County police chief about the incident and will stay in contact with authorities throughout the day.

FIU released a statement Thursday afternoon saying university officials were working with authorities and first responders.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FBI-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," the statement said. "At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

Just days earlier, the university tweeted a quote from its president, Mark Rosenberg, on the newly constructed bridge.

"FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully," Rosenberg said.

Officials had praised the quick completion of the bridge, which reportedly finished weeks ahead of schedule. Its construction was part of a $19.4 million project grant and spanned 30 feet, NBC 6 reported.

Here's a video showing the scene:

Footage from TV networks showed firefighters and other rescue workers rushing to recover victims.

This story is being updated.

