A Royal Air Force engineer has died after a Red Arrow jet crashed in Wales

A Royal Air Force (RAF) engineer has died after one of its iconic iconic aerobatic Red Arrow jets crashed in north Wales.

The single-engine Hawk aircraft crashed over RAF Valley in Anglesey on Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that the MoD must confirm the death of an engineer from the RAF Aerobatics Team (the Red Arrows) in a tragic accident today," an RAF spokesperson told The Telegraph.

"The serviceman’s family have been informed and have asked for a period of grace before further details are released. The pilot of the aircraft survived the incident and is currently receiving medical care."

Red Arrow jets, made by British defence company BAE, are famous for their aerobatic displays and stunts, which are performed at events like the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London.

The jet that crashed on Tuesday had been rehearsing for an upcoming performance and returning to its home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, east England, Sky News reported.

Two people were on board the jet when it crashed, Sky News and ITV News reported. One parachute ejected from the plane, an eyewitness told Sky News.

The Welsh Ambulance Services were called shortly before 1.30 p.m., a spokeswoman told Business Insider in a statement.

An emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance are at the scene. North Wales Police are also in attendance. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence that they were investigating the incident.

A photo taken near the crash site showed a plume of black smoke.