A Russian journalist who was reported assassinated just showed up at news conference and announced he faked his own death

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist and fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was reported to be assassinated on Tuesday in Ukraine, but then showed alive up at a news conference alive on Wednesday, according to several reports.

Babchenko, 41, appeared at a news conference in Kyiv, where the Ukrainian security service (SBU) said that the reported assassination was a sting operation.

Babchenko had been reportedly shot in the back in his apartment in Kyiv on Tuesday, dying in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. It was reported that his wife found him and called the ambulance.

"Special apologies to my wife," Babchenko said at the press conference, according to BBC.

"We prevented the attempted murder of Babchenko by conducting a special operation," the SBU chief Vasily Hrytsak said at the conference before Babchenko came out, adding that the attempt on his life had been planned by Russia for two months.



"According to information received by the Ukrainian security service, the killing of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was ordered by the Russian security services themselves," Grytsak said, according to the Telegraph.

The SBU also said that the assassin was apprehended, and that Russian intelligence had paid the assassin $30,000 thousand for the hit.

Babchenko, a prominent war correspondent, is extremely critical of Russia's annexation of Crimea, and was forced to flee Russia in February 2017 because of threats to him and his family.

A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said that it was happy that Babchenko was alive, calling the staged assassination a "propagandistic effect," BBC reported, citing RIA.

