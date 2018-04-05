Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A student shot 5 times while protecting his classmates during the Parkland school shooting finally got out of the hospital


A student shot 5 times while protecting his classmates during the Parkland school shooting finally got out of the hospital

An attorney said the family plans to file a lawsuit over the shooting.

  • Anthony Borges, who was shot five times while shielding his fellow classmates with his body during the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has finally been released from the hospital.
  • Borges is the last of the injured to be discharged, nearly two months after the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

  • The teen has undergone nine surgeries and has raised over $800,000 on his GoFundMe page.


A student who was shot five times while shielding his fellow classmates with his body during the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has finally been released from the hospital.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges barricaded a classroom door with his body while gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school in Parkland, Florida. Borges was shot through door. Seventeen others died that day.

Broward Health Medical Center confirmed to NPR that Borges was the last of the wounded to be discharged.

Borges told NBC’s “Today” show that he thought he was "going to die," but said now he "feels good."

The teen was one of the most gravely injured in the massacre, with one bullet shattering his thigh bone and another entering his back, according to his GoFundMe page. He has undergone nine surgeries and had parts of his lung removed. Bullets came close to piercing his liver, according to NBC News.

His GoFundMe campaign has raised over $800,000 to date.

Anthony’s attorney, Alex Arreaza, told The Washington Post that the teen was "in good spirits" but cannot speak for long periods of time without becoming winded.

"He’s a little shell shocked right now," Arreaza told The Post, and added that the teen will need physical therapy and may need to be treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Arreaza said the teen is just "happy he’s home," and is "smiling a lot more.

