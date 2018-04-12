Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A West Wing aide summed up the chaos in Trump's White House in one striking quote


Politics A West Wing aide summed up the chaos in Trump's White House in one striking quote

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump is increasingly acting on his own impulses, rather than in accordance with any strategic plan or the advice of his top aides.

trump white house play

trump white house

(REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

  • President Donald Trump is increasingly acting on his own impulses, rather than in accordance with any strategic plan or the advice of his top aides, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
  • "It's just like everybody wakes up every morning and does whatever is right in front of them," one West Wing aide told The Post.

President Donald Trump is increasingly acting on his own impulses, rather than in accordance with any strategic plan or the advice of his top aides, according to a Thursday Washington Post report.

The president has been consumed by foreign policy concerns, including possible US military action in response to the Syrian government's recent alleged chemical weapons attack, an ongoing trade war with China, and the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

And administration officials and aides are constantly scrambling to respond to his unpredictable announcements.

"It's just like everybody wakes up every morning and does whatever is right in front of them," one West Wing aide told The Post. "Oh, my God, Trump Tower is on fire. Oh, my God, they raided Michael Cohen’s office. Oh, my God, we're going to bomb Syria. Whatever is there is what people respond to, and there is no proactive strategic thinking."

Top White House officials were reportedly caught off guard by Trump's tweets about Syria (in which he warned that missiles "will be coming" to Syria), which one senior official called "alarming" and "distracting."

The Post report, informed by interviews with 21 administration officials, external advisers, lawmakers, and confidants (mostly anonymous), paints a picture of a White House with little strategic plan or organization and few controls on the president's behavior.

The president was particularly infuriated by Monday's FBI raids of his personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen's home, office, and hotel room and reportedly yelled for several hours on Monday about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who approved the raids, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump has spent the days since weighing whether to fire Rosenstein, and aides say they are uncertain about what the president might do next and are instead preparing to justify any action he might take.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Russia appears to be readying for a naval battle with the US...bullet
2 Politics Trump appears on the verge of striking Syria — here's a look...bullet
3 Politics 8 photos of the S-400 in Syria, Russia's most advanced...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Steve Bannon left his job as White House chief strategist in August 2017 to return to Breitbart News, the right-wing website he led before joining President Donald Trump's campaign.
Politics Bannon reportedly pitched the White House a 3-point plan to derail the Mueller investigation
A Hellenic Air Force Mirage 2000-5.
Politics A Greek fighter pilot found dead after a dogfight with a Turkish jet
U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships steam in formation during their military maneuver exercise known as Keen Sword 15 in the sea south of Japan, in this November 19, 2014.
Politics These are the 10 biggest navies in the world
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen to a translator through headphones at a White House event.
Politics 10 of the best podcasts that will make you smarter about politics