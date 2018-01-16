news

Controversial Regional Youth Organiser for the ruling party in Ghana Abronye DC was reportedly abused by a section of youth in his locality.

Maxwell Mahama, Spokesperson of the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh believes controversial Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe affectionately called Abronye DC in political circles was beaten last Saturday for failing to apologise after insulting the Chief Imam.



Abronye DC had alleged that under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Alhaji Abdul Kadiri and the former Regional Minister, Eric Opoku wasted government revenue (GHC 50,000) on soft drinks in a single day.

The comments did not go down well with supporters of the Islamic Leader who demanded he retracts and apologises but he refused and insisted his claims were accurate.



Mr Mahama indicated that after he failed to take back his words, the youth group then decided to teach him a lesson and upon hearing he was in the area, they struck beating him mercilessly denying the claim the Minister had a hand in his beating.



Abronye DC is accusing the confidant of the Regional Minister, one Jafaru Yakubu of leading hoodlums to assault him.

He is currently at the Catholic Hospital at Duayaw Nkwanta receiving treatment for a fractured arm and a dislocated elbow.