Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Akufo Addo finally weighs in on Trump's shithole comment


Akufo Addo President of Ghana has finally weighed in on Trump's racial slur

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ghana's leader is outraged, say Trump’s remark is unfortunate.

play

The president of Ghana Nana Akufo- Addo has also reacted angrily after US President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African and Caribbean nations as “shithole countries”.

Many people have accused the US president of racism and ignorance.

On Thursday, President Trump referred to all 54 African countries as "shitholes," derided Haitian and El Salvadoran immigrants, and opined that we should prioritize people from Norway.

Several world leaders have called the comments racist as well .

play

  

Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments of Trump.

 

Former president John Dramani Mahama also was not excited about Trump's comment.

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Donald Trump Africans on Twitter respond to President Trump after he...bullet
2 Emmanuel Mensah How Ghanaian immigrant proved Donald Trump wrong with...bullet
3 Politics Bagbin vs Mahama is heating up and the jibes are getting biggerbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Nigerian head of American basketball club says this about Trump
Politics A Nigerian who heads an American NBA basketball club has this to say about Trump's comment on Africa
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Politics Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves giving hugs — here are 19 of his most amusing awkward encounters
Robert Mueller.
Politics The most conservative congressmen are going all-out to fight for Trump against Mueller and the Russia probe
las vegas shooting police
Politics Unsealed search warrants reveal new details about the Las Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people