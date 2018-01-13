news

The president of Ghana Nana Akufo- Addo has also reacted angrily after US President Donald Trump reportedly referred to African and Caribbean nations as “shithole countries”.

Many people have accused the US president of racism and ignorance.



On Thursday, President Trump referred to all 54 African countries as "shitholes," derided Haitian and El Salvadoran immigrants, and opined that we should prioritize people from Norway.

Several world leaders have called the comments racist as well .

Akufo-Addo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments of Trump.

Former president John Dramani Mahama also was not excited about Trump's comment.