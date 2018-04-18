Akufo-Addo suspends 3 aides over deportation of 60 citizens

news

President Akufo-Addo has wielded the big stick among his aides over the deportation of 60 citizens from Australia.

The President suspended the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah over the shameful development.

A statement from the Presidency revealed that President Akufo-Addo is unhappy about the development which has tainted the image of the country and he’s vowed to punish all the individuals involved.

In the same vein, the chairperson of the Board of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has been suspended from office.

Baah Agyeman’s suspension was communicated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the instructions of President Akufo-Addo, who is attending the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, United Kingdom.

“The decision to suspend Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman has been taken following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretenses, at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

“The three officials, together with the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah; and the Chef-de-Maison for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mohammed Sahnoon, are to assist the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service in the ongoing investigations into the matter,” a statement from the presidency said.