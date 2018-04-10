Home > Business Insider > Politics >

An activist group planted an army of cardboard Mark Zuckerberg clones outside the Capitol ahead of blockbuster hearing


Activists installed dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg outside the US Capitol on Tuesday,

Activist group Avaaz installed dozens of fake Mark Zuckerbergs ahead of the Facebook CEO's testimony before Congress.

  • Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees later on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Activists installed dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg outside the US Capitol on Tuesday, just hours before the tech mogul is set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees in a marathon joint hearing.

The Zuckerberg statues, each of which was wearing shirts that said "fix fakebook," was organized by Avaaz, an online activist network.

Avaaz representative Nell Greenberg told Business Insider that the demonstration was meant to raise awareness about "fake news" and its ability to be amplified on Facebook.

The demonstration represents "the sea of fake trolls, bots, accounts that has flooded social media and really starting to threaten our democracies," said Greenberg.

Activist group Avaaz installed dozens of fake Mark Zuckerbergs ahead of the Facebook CEO's testimony before Congress.

The group also sent a letter to Zuckerberg with a list of four demands that they say will prevent fake news from permeating throughout the social media platform.

"Crucial elections are just months away," the letter reads. "Facebook's motto used to be Move Fast and Break Things. Now you need to Move Fast and Fix Things."

