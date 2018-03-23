Home > Business Insider > Politics >

An Army sergeant explains why you don't want to see the massive M777 howitzer lowered all the way down


Politics An Army sergeant explains why you don't want to see the massive M777 howitzer lowered all the way down

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Even when lowered, the Triple 7 still has range.

null play

null

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

  • We saw an M777 howitzer lowered all the way to the ground.
  • An Army sergeant explained that the only time it's lowered all the way is when the enemy is close.
  • "If you're receiving contact on this howitzer, that means all your front lines are not there anymore," he said.


FORT BLISS, Texas — At one point, as the soldiers above were showing me around the massive M777 howitzer, they lowered it all the way down so that it was parallel to the ground.

Given that the howitzer is meant for support, I was asked why and in what situation they would need to lower it that far down.

Sgt. Shaw, who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, told me the only time it's lowered all the way is when the enemy is close — not a good position to be in, given that the cannon is meant for support.

Shaw said his crew once took contact when he was in Afghanistan, but he understandably didn't want to go into detail.

"If you're receiving contact on this howitzer, that means all your front lines are not there anymore, or they've been able to flank the infantry," he said.

null play

null

(Daniel Brown/Business Insider)

Operated by a crew of eight to 10, the Triple 7 howitzer fires 155mm precision and non-precision munitions.

The non-precision guided munitions have a maximum range of 18.6 miles, while the Excalibur precision-guided rounds have a maximum range of 25 miles and are accurate to within 30 feet.

The howitzer can also fire up to five rounds per minute, or two rounds per minute sustained.

During one deployment to Afghanistan, Shaw said his crew fired the howitzer while lowered at the enemy eight to 10 miles away.

So even when completely lowered, the Triple 7 still has range.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics US pilots in Syria fight at a huge disadvantage — and it could...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's crown prince reportedly bragged about having...bullet
3 Politics 'China is not afraid': China strikes back at Trump with new...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Students in Patrick Storedahl's third-grade classroom take a math quiz at Olympic View Elementary, Friday, March 9, 2018, in Lacey, Wash.
Politics A Pennsylvania school district gave each classroom a 5-gallon bucket of rocks for students to throw at potential shooters
mark zuckerberg speaking
Politics Another congressional panel just summoned Mark Zuckerberg — and it could be the tip of the iceberg
trump sign
Politics Trump wants Congress to do something nearly impossible to give him more power over government spending
jeremy corbyn owen smith
Politics Jeremy Corbyn sacks Owen Smith for calling for a second Brexit referendum