Home > Business Insider > Politics >

An impromptu meeting between Comey and Trump reportedly left Trump irritated


Politics An impromptu meeting between Comey and Trump reportedly left Trump irritated

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In his upcoming memoir, former FBI director James Comey recounted a meeting that appeared to have irritated President Donald Trump.

donald trump bill o'reilly play

donald trump bill o'reilly

(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

  • In his upcoming memoir, former FBI director James Comey recounted a meeting that appeared to irritate President Donald Trump.
  • During the meeting Trump and Comey talked briefly about an earlier interview Trump did on Fox News, during which Trump said he respected Russian President Vladimir Putin — and waved off the host's description of Putin as a "killer."
  • Comey said Trump tried to seek his validation on his performance in that Fox News interview.
  • Trump didn't like Comey's response.


Former FBI director James Comey recalled an encounter with President Donald Trump, one that appeared to have left a bad impression on Trump, according to The Washington Post.

In his book, " target="_blank"A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," Comey describes being escorted by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to the Oval Office to meet Trump — an encounter he wanted to avoid, due to ethical implications since Comey was overseeing the Russia investigation at the time.

Comey reportedly recalled Trump having "launched into one of his rapid-fire, stream-of-consciousness monologues" regarding a previous interview the president gave to Fox News, during which he said he respected Russian President Vladimir Putin and waved off the host's characterization of Putin as a "killer."

"There are a ton of killers," Trump said during the interview. "We've got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country's so innocent?"

Although Trump's response was immediately rebuked by US officials across the political spectrum, Comey said that Trump did not see his words as controversial.

"I gave a good answer," Trump reportedly said to Comey. "Really, it was a great answer. I gave a really great answer."

Trump then pressed Comey for validation, according to The Post's description of the account in Comey's book. Comey replied: "We aren't the kind of killers that Putin is."

Comey was escorted out. He described Trump's eyes changing and his jaw tightening after his reply.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump appears on the verge of striking Syria — here's a look at...bullet
2 Politics Russia appears to be readying for a naval battle with the US...bullet
3 Politics 8 photos of the S-400 in Syria, Russia's most advanced...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Cohen
Politics Michael Cohen was known to record his conversations — and that could be a 'gold mine' for investigators after the FBI raided his home and office this week
Russian A-50U.
Politics 9 photos of the A-50U, the Russian AWAC plane in Syria that could harass US ships during a potential strike
donald trump
Politics New study shows Trump's massive tariffs will hurt the economy and cost 79,000 US jobs
james comey
Politics Trump reportedly asked Comey to investigate one of the most salacious allegations in the Steele dossier