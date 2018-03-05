Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Another top Republican has announced he will resign from Congress


  • Published:

Republican Sen. Thad Cochran will resign next month, his office said in a statement on Monday.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MI) (C) heads for his party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Many Republican and Democratic senators expressed frustration and concern about how President Donald Trump may have shared classified intelligence with the Russian foreign minister last week at the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MI) (C) heads for his party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Many Republican and Democratic senators expressed frustration and concern about how President Donald Trump may have shared classified intelligence with the Russian foreign minister last week at the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Mississippi Republican Thad Cochran announced he will resign from the Senate on April 1, after months of poor health issues.
  • Cochran's departure opens up another Senate election in Mississippi in addition to incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker's reelection bid.

Cochran, an 80-year-old from Mississippi, cited health concerns in his resignation that will take effect April 1.

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge," Cochran said. "I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate."

"It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country," he added. "I've done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved state. My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi."

Cochran's health issues have been prevalent for some time. Last year, there were concerns he would not be present to vote for the Republican tax overhaul in December. Months prior, Cochran told CNN "it's up for the people to decide" if he is mentally and physically capable of carrying out his Senate duties. "I think I am," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thanked Cochran for his service in a statement on Monday.

"Senator Cochran departs with our congratulations and gratitude for so many years of honorable and distinguished service, from his time as a Navy officer to nearly four decades in the Senate, and our warmest wishes for his retirement," McConnell said.

The vacated seat will create another Mississippi Senate race to follow in 2018, in addition to Roger Wicker, who is attempting to hold on to his office in the wake of a primary challenge from far-right state Sen. Chris McDaniel.

"My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts, and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor," Cochran said in the statement.

