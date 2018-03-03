Anthony Scaramucci is barred from visiting the White House

news

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly on a list of people barred from visiting the White House.

That news comes a day after Scaramucci denied he was blocked.

Internal emails reveal that only White House chief of staff John Kelly or deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin would be able to override the rule.



Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly on a list of people barred from the White House, according to a Bloomberg report published Friday.

A White House official confirmed to Bloomberg that Scaramucci's name is on the list. That development comes a day after Scaramucci claimed he was not blocked, Bloomberg reported. He is among the former White House officials who left "under adverse circumstances," the report said.

Requests for a White House appointment for those on the list is said to require a "case by case" evaluation. Internal emails revealed that only White House chief of staff John Kelly or deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin would be able to override the rule.

Though a White House official told Bloomberg that Scaramucci was not specifically targeted for exclusion, Scaramucci reportedly believes Kelly has been preventing him from meeting with President Donald Trump. Kelly, who was hired last July, immediately implemented a military-like structure in the West Wing, and began regulating access to Trump.

Scaramucci was fired 10 days into the job and has since embarked on a campaign to discredit Kelly: "Does the president want to lose everyone because of General Jackass," Scaramucci asked, referring to Kelly's tenure as a Marine Corps general, to Bloomberg News.

Scaramucci is among a long list of former communications directors who served in the Trump administration amid record turnover. Hope Hicks is the latest communications director heading for the exits.