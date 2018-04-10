'Attorney–client privilege is dead!': Trump attacks FBI in tweetstorm after Michael Cohen raid

news

President Donald Trump declared attorney-client privilege "dead" on Tuesday, the morning after the FBI raided the offices of his lawyer Michael Cohen.

In two early-morning tweets, Trump called the raid "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!" He had made the same assessment to reporters on Monday evening after news emerged that the raid had taken place that morning.

He also tweeted "Attorney-client privilege is dead!"

Communications between clients and their lawyers are often beyond the reach of law enforcement based on attorney-client privilege, derived from the US Constitution.

But when the occasion warrants it, authorities have the ability to waive this provision.

Business Insider on Monday reported that such a raid would have a high burden for approval, with authorities needing to convince a judge that less intrusive measures had no chance of success. Reports Monday indicated that the matter was referred to the FBI by Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the Russia investigation.

A former federal prosecutor, Ken White, in a blog for Reason, wrote: "That's a very fraught and extraordinary move that requires multiple levels of authorization within the Department of Justice" and an "elaborate review process."

The agency took records related to several topics, including the $130,000 hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election, The New York Times reported Monday.

Trump had sounded off over the raid the previous evening as well. At an event inside the White House, he told reporters: "I have this witch hunt constantly going on... it's an attack on on our country ... what we all stand for."

Trump also called Cohen a "good man" and labeled the special counsel Robert Mueller's team "the most conflicted group of people I have ever seen."